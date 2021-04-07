Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

OTCMKTS CFPUF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

