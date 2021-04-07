Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CFX stock remained flat at $C$9.11 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 46,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,769. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.28 million and a P/E ratio of -26.56.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

