Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$10.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE CFX remained flat at $C$9.11 on Wednesday. 46,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,769. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$594.28 million and a P/E ratio of -26.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.26.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

