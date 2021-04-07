Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CFP stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.08. 410,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,845. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 2.3244513 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

