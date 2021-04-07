Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.76

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as high as $13.62. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 161 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canterbury Park stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Canterbury Park worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

