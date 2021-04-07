Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.93

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.93 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 46.50 ($0.61). Capita shares last traded at GBX 45.32 ($0.59), with a volume of 5,805,461 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.78 ($0.86).

Get Capita alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £756.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.