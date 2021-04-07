Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

