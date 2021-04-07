Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.73.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92.
In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
