Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

