Cardano Price Reaches $1.19 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002110 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $38.05 billion and approximately $5.03 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.00311535 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028901 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00018266 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

