Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Cardinal Health worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.