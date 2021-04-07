CargoX (CXO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $458,282.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. CargoX has a total market cap of $34.88 million and approximately $458,282.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.46 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,509,840 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

