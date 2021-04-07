CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,598 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of CarGurus worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,780,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

