CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Shares of KMX opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $136.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

