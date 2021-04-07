Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,810.83

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,810.83 ($23.66) and last traded at GBX 1,804.40 ($23.57), with a volume of 1036945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,707 ($22.30).

The company has a market capitalization of £20.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,598.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,284.63.

In other news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total value of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

