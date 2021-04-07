Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $24.12

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $24.83. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 15,711 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUK. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.