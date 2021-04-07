Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,194 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Carnival Co. & worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

