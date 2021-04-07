Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

IEO stock opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

