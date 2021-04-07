Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

AKAM stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

