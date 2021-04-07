Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

eBay stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

