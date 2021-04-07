Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

