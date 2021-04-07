Cartesi (CTSI) Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $187.71 million and $58.23 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.60 or 0.00777120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,809.63 or 1.00200159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,296,337 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

