Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.36). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Carvana stock opened at $277.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.68 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.91.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,982,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,820 shares of company stock worth $201,182,731. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.