Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

CVNA stock traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.30. 764,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.91. Carvana has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total transaction of $17,877,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,820 shares of company stock worth $214,418,231 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

