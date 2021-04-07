Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New $17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Cascades has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

