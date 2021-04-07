Cascades (TSE:CAS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.60

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.60 and traded as high as C$16.44. Cascades shares last traded at C$16.39, with a volume of 1,098,975,805 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

