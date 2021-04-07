Caspian Price Reaches $0.0343 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and $247,436.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00626574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.