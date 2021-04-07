Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff Sells 70,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $5,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 198,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

