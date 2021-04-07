Castle Price Reaches $0.0011 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Castle has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $24,297.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.31 or 0.00448473 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00029979 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.27 or 0.04245103 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,584,682 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

