Castweet Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $271,426.14 and approximately $66,862.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

