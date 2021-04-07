Catex Token (CATT) Trading Down 38% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $15,950.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

