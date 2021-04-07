Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

