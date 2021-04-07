C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Trading Down 1.3%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCGGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec cut shares of C&C Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

