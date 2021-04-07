Ccore Reaches Market Cap of $8,496.32 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $8,496.32 and $50.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.91 or 0.00628861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00079053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

