CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,450.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $62,145.28 and $2,450.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

