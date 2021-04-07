CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Erste Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,725. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

