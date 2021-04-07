CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of CDW worth $60,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDW by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,641,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 45.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after acquiring an additional 352,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $172.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

