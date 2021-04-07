CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of CDW worth $60,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 536,870 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

CDW stock opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $172.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

