Cedric Pech Sells 203 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MDB traded down $11.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.