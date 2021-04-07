Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 5,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 743,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $857.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

