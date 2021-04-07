Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $4.29 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00007580 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $878.08 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00271685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00774241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.95 or 1.00243593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016477 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

