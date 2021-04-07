Celo Dollar Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.56 million and $453,007.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00056592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.86 or 0.00635806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00080259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,367,562 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

