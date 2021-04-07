Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.28 and a 1 year high of C$19.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

