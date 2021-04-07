Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Sets New 52-Week High at $285.00

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 372572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.50 ($3.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £481.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 253.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45).

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

