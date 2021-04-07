Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 55 to GBX 75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centrica traded as high as GBX 57.46 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 55.72 ($0.73), with a volume of 17384188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.89 ($0.74).

In related news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.89.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

