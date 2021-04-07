Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 5,063.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Ceridian HCM worth $52,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,164,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,130,000 after purchasing an additional 183,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

