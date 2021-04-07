Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,428 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $32,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

