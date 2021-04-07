CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading 0.8% Higher

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

CGGYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get CGG alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $896.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

About CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.