Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003518 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $19.72 million and $5.13 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00257533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00775249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.56 or 0.99937695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,870,153 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

