Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $13.21 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $13.21 billion and $2.59 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $31.65 or 0.00056241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00633384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029054 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 417,509,556 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

