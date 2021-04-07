ChainX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.98 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $13.97 or 0.00024740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $107.87 million and $2.98 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00271684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.92 or 0.00768602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,722.02 or 1.00471507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

